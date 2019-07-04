Jones College students win gold medals at National SkillsUSA

The guitar strap/stand is made of three-inch wide by four-inch squares, printed on a 3D printer and linked together to a piece of nylon and leather strap bindings to attach to the guitar. To switch from a strap to a stand, an aluminum rod is inserted through the squares and is attached to the base stand, which was also made from the 3D printer. The squares can be customized with logos and colors. The links on the strap can be removed or more can be added. Their invention also had to pass inspection with industry leaders.