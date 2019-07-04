Hattiesburg zoo hosts Red, White & Zoo

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Zoo sent a special salute to the armed forces Thursday and offered families a destination for holiday fun this Independence Day.
Active military and veterans with a valid military I.D. and family members of active military and veterans received a military discount for admission. Pine Belt families started their holiday fun at 10 a.m. Thursday morning and it lasted until 4 p.m.
Families visited from all over the Magnolia State to take a stroll in the zoo and take part in face painting, the High Adventure Ropes Course, fun games and crafts and free movie screenings.
Guest services and retail manager, Demetric Kelly, said the goal was to give families the opportunity to have some fun in the zoo.
“We understand everybody’s enjoying their family again now have a family vacation," Kelly said. “We also opened our gates today to showcase the zoo grounds.”
At the zoo, children said they were excited to jump in the water in the hot sun and see zebra’s and alligators.
According to zoo managers, at least 100 people were in the door by 10:30 a.m.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.