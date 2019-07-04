Fourth of July food safety tips

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Celebrating the independence of our nation is usually an exciting time for everyone filled with laughter, smiles, fireworks and plenty of food.
While what’s on the grill is on the top of everyone’s mind, the CDC says food poisoning is common, especially when preparing food for outdoor cooking.
Reports show one in six Americans get sick each year, but most people don’t seem to think about food safety until they or someone they know gets sick.
However, for Jerica and Kelvin Preston, food safety is always a top priority.
“You have to make sure that your inside kitchen is clean because there is a lot of cross-contamination that can take place with flies being around this time of the year,” said Jerica, co-owner of Preston’s BBQ. “You just want to make sure that your meat is not in the heat. So, you want to make sure that it's at room temperature.”
The Preston’s say it's crucial to keep your raw meats and poultry separate to prevent cross-contamination. They also suggest using different utensils when handling cooked and raw foods.
“If you got a cutting board, you cut chicken on the cutting board and then you turn around a put a piece of beef on the cutting board, it cross-contaminates the meat,” Kelvin Preston, co-owner of Preston’s BBQ. “So, it's best to use separate cutting boards or wash the cutting board off between cutting different kinds of meat.”
The CDC says most importantly you want to make sure your work space, grill and your hands are clean before and after handling food.
