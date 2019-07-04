Dogs fearful of Fourthof July fireworks

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Fireworks in the night sky are beautiful to look at for you and your family.
Unfortunately, your pets don’t feel the same way about the loud booms.
The loud noises make dogs stressed and fearful, which can cause them to run around the house and even out the door to get away from the noise.
The ASPCA says the best way to calm down your pet is to keep it close to you, play some music and even give it treats.
If your pet does get out, the best way for them to make their way back to you is to have a microchip as well as a updated collar and tag.
