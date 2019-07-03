Petal police searching for runaway teen

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a runaway teenage girl.
Police said 15-year-old Hailey Marie Coleman ran away from her home in Petal on July 2, 2019, around 10:30 p.m.
Coleman is 5 feet 4 inches and weighs 95 pounds, with brown shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Police said the teen was last seen wearing a purple Looney Tunes t-shirt, black Nike shorts, and white shoes, carrying a gray backpack.
If you have any information on Coleman’s whereabouts, contact the Petal Police Department at (601)-544-5331 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-582-7867.
