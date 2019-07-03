Petal man arrested after Perry County drug bust

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Petal man is behind bars after a drug bust in Perry County during a safety checkpoint.
Richton Chief of Police Jimmy Bunch said officers arrested 34-year-old Caeser Smith Tuesday around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Maple Street and Mulberry Avenue.
Bunch said officers found multiple containers of different weights and THC levels inside of Smith’s vehicle. A narcotics investigator with the Perry County Sheriff’s Office was called to the scene and assisted the officers in collecting and securing the evidence.
Smith was charged with possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, three counts of possession of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended license. He is currently being held in the Perry County Jail awaiting an initial appearance.
The investigator working through the Perry County District Attorney’s office will present the case to a Grand Jury during the next term of the court; along with the drugs that were found in Smith’s vehicle.
