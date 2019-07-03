MHP reminding motorists to drive safe for Fourth of July holiday

PINE BELT, MS (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is reminding drivers to be cautious and watch out for others as you travel this Fourth of July holiday.
State troopers will be out in force keeping the highways safe during the holiday, but they need your help.
They say when traveling, leave early and follow the speed limits. Also, never drive distracted, and if you drink, get a designated driver.
“There are a lot of things taking people’s attention off the roadways. We’re trying to educate the public on that,” said Sgt. Travis Luck, with Troop J of the Mississippi Highway Patrol. “We need everyone to not only help each other on the roadway, but help law enforcement also, encouraging these steps to keep everyone safe.”
Also this month, troopers are reminding drivers to use left lanes for passing only. It’s part of a campaign that started July 1 called “Drive Right Mississippi.”
