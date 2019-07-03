Lumberton approves pay raise for part-time city workers

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Board of Aldermen approved a pay increase for part-time workers during a meeting Tuesday night.
Part-time city workers will receive a $1 per hour raise, while part-time police officers will receive a 50 cent per hour raise, effective July 4.
The city increased pay for full-time city workers by $2 per hour in June.
This comes after health insurance was eliminated for city workers in March due to budget constraints, according to Mayor Quincy Rogers.
Agenda items to raise the salary of the aldermen, the alderwoman at-large and the mayor died without discussion or a vote.
Rogers said he hopes the board will consider adding at least another dollar to the $2 raise full-time city workers were given in June.
“I just don’t think that the $2 increase was adequate when it came down to the taking away of the insurance,” Rogers said.
He said increasing the pay raise will help employees be able to find adequate insurance.
