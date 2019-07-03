Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Marion County arrested a Hattiesburg man on Tuesday on drug charges.
Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old John Kevin Price with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence.
Price was arrested while deputies were conducting a safety checkpoint.
According to the sheriff’s office, Price threw a backpack out of his vehicle with 330.55 grams of marijuana and bagging materials in it.
The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.
