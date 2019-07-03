Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges in Marion County

Hattiesburg man arrested on drug charges in Marion County
Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old John Price, of Hattiesburg, with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence. (Source: Marion County Sheriff's Office)
By Jayson Burnett | July 3, 2019 at 9:01 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 9:01 AM

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Authorities in Marion County arrested a Hattiesburg man on Tuesday on drug charges.

Investigators with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office arrested 25-year-old John Kevin Price with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute and tampering with evidence.

On July 2, 2019 John Kevin Price, 25, of Hattiesburg, was arrested and transported to the Marion County Jail....

Posted by Marion County Sheriff's Office - Mississippi on Tuesday, July 2, 2019

Price was arrested while deputies were conducting a safety checkpoint.

According to the sheriff’s office, Price threw a backpack out of his vehicle with 330.55 grams of marijuana and bagging materials in it.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.