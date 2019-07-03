First Alert: Wednesday afternoon forecast

The clouds and showers this morning helped keep temperatures in check today. The clouds will likely stick around through sundown before starting to clear overnight. Temperatures will ease back into the mid-70s overnight.
The Fourth of July will start off mild in the 70s and low 80s before temperatures cruise into the low to mid-90s. The chance for an afternoon storm will be about 20 percent. So, most of the area should stay dry. Just keep an eye to the sky while you're grilling and playing with fireworks. If you hear thunder, bring the party - but not the fireworks - inside for a bit while storms pass.
Friday will feature about a 20 percent chance for rain with highs in the mid-90s.
This weekend, slightly better chances for rain return as the bubble of heat starts to shift a bit. Highs will be in the low 90s with about a 30 percent chance for an afternoon storm. In fact, we will hold on to the same forecast for Monday, too.
Tuesday and Wednesday the pattern starts to become a bit more favorable for afternoon storms with highs continuing in the low 90s. The chance for rain will be between 30 and 40 percent.
By the end of next week and into the weekend, rain chances sneak up to 40 percent with a few days maybe featuring a 50-50 chance for a storm. Highs will continue in the 90-degree range.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.