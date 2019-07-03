First Alert: Hot Wednesday in store with chance for afternoon showers, thunderstorms

First Alert: Rex's 6:30 a.m. forecast
By Rex Thompson | July 3, 2019 at 6:57 AM CDT - Updated July 3 at 6:57 AM

For today, expect a few isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.

For tonight, expect mostly cloudy and humid weather with lows mainly in the mid-70s.

For the Fourth of July, you can look for mostly sunny skies and hot conditions with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s. There is a 20 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

More of the same weather is forecast for Friday with highs again in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s. There is a 20 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.

For Saturday and Sunday, expect a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.

On Monday and Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected with highs in the mid-90s Monday and in the lower 90s Tuesday. Lows will remain in the mid-70s.

Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.