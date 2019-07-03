First Alert: Hot Wednesday in store with chance for afternoon showers, thunderstorms

For today, expect a few isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s.
For tonight, expect mostly cloudy and humid weather with lows mainly in the mid-70s.
For the Fourth of July, you can look for mostly sunny skies and hot conditions with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s. There is a 20 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.
More of the same weather is forecast for Friday with highs again in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s. There is a 20 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms.
For Saturday and Sunday, expect a 30 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
On Monday and Tuesday, scattered showers and thunderstorms can be expected with highs in the mid-90s Monday and in the lower 90s Tuesday. Lows will remain in the mid-70s.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.