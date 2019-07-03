2 arrested following multi-county pursuit that began in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested following a multi-county police pursuit on Tuesday.
The pursuit began in Foxworth where deputies with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office attempted a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria on Highway 587.
The driver of the vehicle refused to stop and led deputies on a pursuit through portions of Walthall, Lawrence, and Copiah counties.
The pursuit ended in Copiah County where authorities threw out spike strips to disable the vehicle.
Raymond Escobar, 37, of Arizona, was arrested and charged with felony fleeing, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, driving under the influence, driving with license suspended, no insurance, and an MDOC warrant for a probation violation.
Jessica Nicole Lambert, 31, of Foxworth, was also arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute while in possession of a firearm.
Authorities found over 10 grams of meth, a gun, scales, and bagging materials during the arrests.
Marion County deputies were assisted by the Walthall County Sheriff’s Office, Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office, Monticello Police Department, Copiah County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol.
