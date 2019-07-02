Warm and sunny today, great weather for 4th of July

Patrick's 6:30 a.m. forecast
By Patrick Bigbie | July 2, 2019 at 9:10 AM CDT - Updated July 2 at 9:10 AM

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy today with maybe a stray t-storm later this afternoon but most of you will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid-90s, but the heat index will make it feel like 100-105. Temps will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.

Hit or miss t-storms will return on Wednesday with highs in the low 90s.

Independence Day looks hot and sunny with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices in the low 100s. I can’t rule out a stray shower but most of you should be dry which is good news for those firework shows.

A hit of miss t-storms will return this weekend with highs in the low 90s.

