Road closures ahead of Freedom Fest in Columbia

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Several roads in downtown Columbia will be closed in preparation for this weekend’s Freedom Fest.
The Columbia Police Departments wants to remind travelers that the following areas will be closed:
- Main Street between Second Street & Meek Alley (Closes Friday at 6 p.m.)
- Newsom & Garner parking lots (Closes Friday at 6 p.m.)
- Honey Alley (Closes Saturday at 8 a.m.)
- South Main Street (Closes Saturday at 8 a.m.)
- Main Street from High School Ave down to Dale Street (Closes Saturday around 1 p.m.)
- · Second Street (Closes Saturday around 1 p.m.)
- · Meek Alley (Closes Saturday around 1 p.m.)
