Road closures ahead of Freedom Fest in Columbia
Freedom Fest is set for July 6 in downtown Columbia and will feature fun for the whole family. (Source: WDAM)
July 2, 2019 at 9:26 PM CDT - Updated July 2 at 9:26 PM

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Several roads in downtown Columbia will be closed in preparation for this weekend’s Freedom Fest.

The Columbia Police Departments wants to remind travelers that the following areas will be closed:

  • Main Street between Second Street & Meek Alley (Closes Friday at 6 p.m.)
  • Newsom & Garner parking lots (Closes Friday at 6 p.m.)
  • Honey Alley (Closes Saturday at 8 a.m.)
  • South Main Street (Closes Saturday at 8 a.m.)
  • Main Street from High School Ave down to Dale Street (Closes Saturday around 1 p.m.)
  • · Second Street (Closes Saturday around 1 p.m.)
  • · Meek Alley (Closes Saturday around 1 p.m.)

