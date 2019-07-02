MHP ramping up enforcement ahead of 4th of July holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is ramping up enforcement efforts for the Fourth of July holiday.
Troopers and law enforcement agencies will be out Wednesday and Thursday looking for drivers who are speeding, not wearing seat belts or driving under the influence.
In alliance with the Fourth of July, MHP is launching a new traffic safety initiative called “Drive Right Mississippi.”
The initiative will run through the entire month of July and will focus on the left-hand lane law, distracted and impaired driving, speeding, and seatbelt usage.
Last year, MHP investigated 61 crashes with 2 fatalities and made 41 DUI arrests, during the Fourth of July holiday period.
