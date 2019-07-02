Lumberton Board to vote on pay raises for mayor, aldermen

LUMBERTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lumberton Board of Aldermen is set to vote on pay raises for the mayor and aldermen during Tuesday’s meeting, according to the meeting’s agenda.
The potential raises for city officials comes after the city eliminated health insurance for city employees in March due to budget cuts, according to Mayor Qunicy Rogers. All hourly employees and department heads received a $2 per hour raise in June.
Listed as Item Number 20 on the agenda is an “Order to discuss and vote to raise the salary of a Board of Alderman for the City of Lumberton to $720.00 per month effective July 2, 2019.”
The following agenda items call for the discussion and vote to raise the salary of the Lumberton Alderwoman-at-Large to $770 per month and the salary of the mayor to $920 per month, effective Tuesday.
The agenda also proposes to promote Officer Phillipe Ducksworth to lieutenant effective immediately with a 50 cent hourly pay increase.
