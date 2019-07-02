HPD identify man accused of stealing $12K necklace from shopping mall

July 2, 2019

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have identified a man suspected of stealing a necklace worth $12,000 from a jewelry store.

According to police, 37-year-old Stephen Dwayne Williams, of Gulfport, has an active arrest warrant for grand larceny. Police said Williams is responsible for stealing the necklace out of Kay Jewelers at the Turtle Creek Mall in Hattiesburg on May 14.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Hattiesburg Police Department at (601)-544-7900 or (601)-582-7867.

