Former Collins veterans home nurse indicted for embezzlement

COLLINS, Miss. (WDAM) - A nurse formerly employed by the Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board at the State Veterans Home in Collins was indicted for embezzlement and making false representation to defraud the government.
State Auditor Shad White announced the arrest of Brittany Ransom on Monday after she was indicted by a grand jury assembled by District Attorney for the 15th District Matthew Sullivan.
Ransom is accused of submitting fraudulent timesheets to receive pay for time she had not worked, according to White, who said she claimed 440 hours of overtime by abusing the electronic timekeeping system at the Veterans’ home by scanning herself in the system and leaving, returning later to scan herself out.
Former state auditor and current Mississippi Veterans Affairs Board Executive Director Stacey Pickering notified White’s office after employees reported Ransom for bragging about receiving a large paycheck, according to White.
At the time of her arrest, Ransom was delivered a demand letter worth $15,505.47, which includes accrued interest and investigative costs.
“For anyone who thinks embezzlement of public funds is a victimless crime, think of the veterans in this case. We owe it to all Mississippians—and particularly our veterans—to make sure that their money is not stolen,” White said. “I’m thankful for the help of Director Pickering in holding Ms. Ransom accountable.”
No surety bond covered Ransom’s employment at the State Veteran’s Home at Collins. White said Ransom will remain liable for the full amount of the demand in addition to criminal charges.
“I want to thank State Auditor White and his staff for their work protecting the integrity and reputation of the taxpayers in our state. Their work is particularly important when someone takes money from the veterans who wore our nation’s uniform and defended our freedoms,” Pickering said.
Ransom faces up to 15 years in prison and $15,000 in fines if convicted.
