First Alert: Tuesday afternoon forecast

Thursday, the Fourth of July, will be a bit drier and warmer. Highs will be in the mid-90s with a 20 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm. So, if you are making plans to grill or shoot off fireworks, just make sure you keep an eye to the sky. And if a storm develops near you, head inside for a while and wait for it to pass. Storms shouldn't last for more than 30 to 45 minutes in any one spot on Thursday.