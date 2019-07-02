First Alert: Tuesday afternoon forecast

A few passing showers and storms this afternoon will dot the landscape. Most of the storms will end by the time the sun sets. If any storms linger beyond sundown, they will end by 10 pm. Temperatures will fall back into the 80s after sunset and into the 70s overnight.
Wednesday will feature a slightly better chance for rain. Short-range model guidance shows a few extra storms Wednesday evening developing across our eastern counties. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with a 40-percent chance for rain.
Thursday, the Fourth of July, will be a bit drier and warmer. Highs will be in the mid-90s with a 20 percent chance for an afternoon shower or storm. So, if you are making plans to grill or shoot off fireworks, just make sure you keep an eye to the sky. And if a storm develops near you, head inside for a while and wait for it to pass. Storms shouldn't last for more than 30 to 45 minutes in any one spot on Thursday.
Friday, Saturday and Sunday look to be pretty similar with highs in the low to mid-90s and a 30 to 40 percent chance for rain and storms in the afternoon. Don't cancel any weekend plans, just make sure whatever plans you make, include somewhere to duck inside should a storm develop near you.
Next week we look a bit drier for a few days and warmer before a better chance for rain roll back in later next week and into next weekend.
