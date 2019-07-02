Bond set for man charged in Jones Co. death investigation

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond was set Tuesday for an Ellisville man charged in the death of a man; whose body was found in Jones County.
Officials discovered the body of 47-year-old Michael Tyson on Tucker’s Crossing Bridge, just outside of Ellisville, on the evening of June 28.
After finding Tyson’s body on the bridge, Jones County investigators began conducting interviews and following leads.
Authorities spotted Tyson’s vehicle in Laurel Sunday and arrested 53-year-old Stephen McLaurin. McLaurin was charged with felony fleeing and felony taking of a motor vehicle, according to JCSD.
During an interview with investigators, McLaurin said he was a friend of Tyson were friends and the two were alligator hunting off Tucker’s Cross Bridge just on the day of the shooting.
McLaurin told investigators his gun jammed, and he accidentally fired while trying to dislodge the gun, striking the victim. The sheriff’s department said McLaurin confessed to panicking and fleeing the scene in Tyson’s vehicle without calling 911. He also told authorities he panicked when he fled from law enforcement days later.
His bond was set at $260,000.
