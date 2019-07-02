Boil water notice issued for 50 West Lamar Water customers

July 1, 2019 at 9:35 PM CDT - Updated July 1 at 9:36 PM

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A boil water notice has been issued for approximately 50 West Lamar Water Association customers due to an emergency line repair.

Customers in the Bridgefield Court, Bridgefield Circle, Bridgefield Turn and Biltmore turn areas are affected by the boil water notice, according to West Lamar Water.

The notice will be in effect until all samples are clear.

When water is restored, you are asked to boil water that is used for human consumption for one minute.

