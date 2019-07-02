Board of Supervisors recognize Forrest General Hospital nurse

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Board of Supervisors gave recognition to a former Forrest General Hospital nurse during Monday’s board meeting.
Ora Shaheed made the decision to retire after working with the hospital for 44 years.
The board presented Shaheed with a plaque in honor of her service to the hospital and the community.
Board president David Hogan said Shaheed “was a trailblazer when it came to women and minorities in the healthcare community.”
“It makes me feel so proud that the board of supervisors recognized me and the work that I’ve done for the community,” said Shaheed. “It’s not just for Forrest General Hospital, but it’s for the community.”
Prior to retirement, Shaheed said she was Forrest General Hospital’s Vice-president of patient care services and Chief Nursing Officer.
She said she now plans to enjoy life after retirement.
“You may see a book coming about me,” said Shaheed.
