New laws taking effect in Mississippi today

PROPERTY OWNER LIABILITY — Senate Bill 2901 , called the "Landowners Protection Act," says that anyone who owns, leases, operates, or maintains a commercial property in Mississippi will not be liable for any injury on the property caused by another person, unless the person in charge of the property did something that "impelled" the harmful action. Supporters say the new law will provide financial protection for property owners or managers, while critics say it could lead to negligence.