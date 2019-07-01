Man charged in 2017 cross burning case near Seminary home

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM/AP) - A man is facing federal charges in connection to a 2017 cross burning outside of a home in Seminary.
The Associated Press reports Graham Williamson is charged with intimidating and interfering with fair housing and conspiring to use fire or explosives to commit a felony.
A criminal information filed on June 25 by the U.S. attorney for South Mississippi said on Oct. 24, 2017, Williamson and another man built a wooden cross and burned it “with intention of intimidating and frightening” African American residents in Seminary because of their race and color.
In April, Louie Bernard Revette pleaded guilty to one count of interference with housing rights and one count of using fire during the commission of a federal felony. He faces up to 20 years in prison and a $500,000 fine. His sentencing is set for Sept. 5 in U.S. District Court in Hattiesburg.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.