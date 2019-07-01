Korean War POW speaks at New Augusta church

NEW AUGUSTA, Miss. (WDAM) - First Baptist Church of New Augusta had a very important guest pastor Sunday evening.
Rodney Duke was on the USS Pueblo with 81 crew members when they were taken captive by North Korea in 1966.
Duke said the 335-day experience led him to ministry work. He now spends his days spreading his testimony to the American people.
“We have taken our freedoms here in American for granted,” Duke said. “We abuse them a lot, but if there ever taken away from us like they were taken from me and 81 others, you would appreciate what you have in America."
Duke now lives in Collins.
