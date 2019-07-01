Jones Co. Sheriff’s Office release new details about body found on bridge

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County investigators are piecing together connections between a body found on a bridge and a man arrested.
Emergency crews responded to the Tucker’s Crossing bridge just outside the Ellisville city limits where they discovered a white man dead.
Authorities have not released a name of the man arrested at this time; however, they said he was charged with felony fleeing and possession of a stolen vehicle.
According to authorities, the vehicle that was stolen belonged to the victim.
The sheriff’s office hasn’t released names of those involved, but they said more details will be released.
