Here’s a look at your Monday evening forecast

Passing clouds with a few showers here and there this afternoon and evening. We may have a few storms that bubble up and become strong, few - if any will be severe. Temperatures will ease back into the 80s by sundown and into the 70s overnight.
Tuesday will feature a mixture of sun and clouds with a few showers and storms across the area. Temperatures will top out in the low 90s with a 30 percent chance for seeing a storm. Severe weather isn't anticipated at this time, but a few storms may be stronger with wind gusts to 40 or 50mph.
Wednesday will look a lot like Tuesday. Highs in the low 90s with a 30 percent chance for rain.
The Fourth of July looks drier than average, but we will still feature a 20 to 30 percent chance for rain. highs will be in the low to mid-90s. Storms will pop up in the afternoon and evening, so if you'll be grilling or shooting off fireworks, keep an eye to the sky.
Beyond the Fourth, your Holiday weekend is looking hazy, hot and humid. Highs will be in the low 90s with some sticky humidity and a chance for storms. Some of the Saharan dust will still be floating through the area so there may be a bit of haze out there, too. The chance for rain this weekend will be around 30 to 40 percent.
