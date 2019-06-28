First Alert: Monday morning forecast

Good morning everyone! We're starting off your day with mostly sunny skies and temps in the low 70s. Skies will be partly cloudy today with maybe a stray t-storm later this afternoon but most of you will stay dry. Highs will be in the low 90s but the heat index will make it feel like the low 100s. Temps will be in the 80s this evening with lows in the mid-70s.
Expect more of the same on Tuesday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 90s. Hit or miss t-storms will return on Wednesday but highs will remain in the mid-90s.
Independence Day looks hot and sunny with highs in the mid-90s and heat indices in the low 100s. I can't rule out a stray shower but most of you should be dry which is good news for those firework shows
Hit of miss t-storms will return this weekend with highs in the low 90s.
