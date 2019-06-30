Young man who jumped overboard near West Ship Island recovered, identified

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Authorities have ended the search and recovered the teenager who jumped overboard off Ship Island Saturday.
Harrison County Deputy Coroner Brian Switzer confirmed Carson Hall, 17, was found around 11:13 a.m. Sunday. Switzer said the cause of death has been ruled as an accidental drowning.
The Coast Guard began searching for the Hattiesburg native Saturday afternoon near West Ship Island. Authorities said Hall had jumped off the yacht Lady Monroe approximately 0.25 nautical miles north of West Ship Island.
Switzer said when Hall jumped, he hit the water belly first. After he didn’t resurface, the group he was with entered the water to search for him. They then called the Coast Guard, who worked with Marine Patrol to locate Hall.
Due to conditions in the water, authorities were unable to locate Hall overnight, but recovered him Sunday morning.
A helicopter crew from the Coast Guard station in New Orleans, a 45-foot response boat and crew from the Coast Guard station in Gulfport and officials from the Mississippi Department of Marine Resources were involved in the search.
Hall recently graduated from Sacred Heart Catholic School in Hattiesburg.
