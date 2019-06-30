Man arrested after burglary attempt at Hattiesburg business

Cleveland Madison, 47, of Hattiesburg, was arrested after officers caught him trying steal items from a business on West Pine Street. (Source: HPD)
June 30, 2019 at 5:35 PM CDT - Updated June 30 at 5:35 PM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 47-year-old man was arrested on Sunday after he attempted to steal from a Hattiesburg business.

Hattiesburg police responded to a commercial burglary in progress on West Pine Street, around 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, they found Cleveland Madison, of Hattiesburg, inside the business attempting to load a shopping cart with items.

Madison was charged with one count of commercial burglary and possession of burglary tools and booked into the Forrest County Jail.

