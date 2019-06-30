Logan Cooke hosts his first football camp at Columbia Academy

"Nothing was really like this in Columbia or around here, really,” Cooke said. “I think the closest thing I went to, I may have gone to a Ray Guy camp when I was young. [I] didn’t really know who Ray Guy was at the time, which is ironic. We never really had an NFL guy or a big-time college guy come back and run a camp here. That’s kind of the way I looked at it, if I was their age I would’ve thought it’d be a cool camp.”