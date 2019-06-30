Logan Cooke hosts his first football camp at Columbia Academy

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - When Logan Cooke was growing up in Columbia, there weren’t many football camps to attend in the summer.
So when the Jacksonville Jaguars selected Cooke in the 7th round of the 2018 NFL Draft, he immediately thought about organizing a camp at his alma mater Columbia Academy.
"Nothing was really like this in Columbia or around here, really,” Cooke said. “I think the closest thing I went to, I may have gone to a Ray Guy camp when I was young. [I] didn’t really know who Ray Guy was at the time, which is ironic. We never really had an NFL guy or a big-time college guy come back and run a camp here. That’s kind of the way I looked at it, if I was their age I would’ve thought it’d be a cool camp.”
The community responded. Over 70 kids showed up Saturday morning to play some football with the NFL punter.
“Being able to come back and being on my home field where I grew up since I was three-years-old was awesome,” said Cooke, a Mississippi State grad. “Like I told them before the camp started, this was just as much fun for me as it was for them.”
"It's weird to think about ‘cause this town's so small,” said 7th-grader Zach Zehentner. “I think it's pretty cool that he went to the NFL from Columbia."
After booting 86 punts for an average of 45 yards in his rookie year, Cooke is eager to begin his second NFL season.
