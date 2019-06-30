HPD arrest 2 in connection to stolen vehicle out of Stone County

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Two people were arrested on Sunday morning in Hattiesburg in connection to a vehicle that was stolen out of Stone County.
Hattiesburg police stopped the vehicle near Highway 49 and Classic Drive, around 8:30 a.m.
Arrested were 45-year-old James Johnson and 31-year-old Charlotte Cordova, both of Hattiesburg.
Johnson and Cordova were taken into custody and charged with one count of receiving stolen property and booked into the Forrest County Jail.
