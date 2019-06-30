First Alert: Sunday forecast

For tonight expect mostly clear skies after midnight with lows in the lower 70s.
Monday looks mostly sunny with a 20 percent chance for an afternoon or early evening shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower 90s. Lows will be in the lower 70s.
Tuesday look for a 30 percent chance for an isolated shower or thunderstorm with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
There is a 40 percent chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s.
For the 4th of July, expect only a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
More of the same weather will continue into Friday with a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
By the weekend, our rain chances will go up to 40 percent Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the 70s.
