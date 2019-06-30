“AD 47 Leadership Academy” returns to Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The “AD 47 Leadership Academy made its 5th return to Laurel High on Saturday.
Former NFL safety and current Southern Miss cornerbacks coach Akeem Davis hosted the free event with generations of Laurel football players volunteering their time as coaches.
Davis said he’ll never be able to fully pay back those who have helped him.
"The goal of this camp is to create character,” Davis said. “Make leaders, develop leaders. Compel them to follow through at whatever they do, whether its school, on or off the field. And do it with a tremendous amount of grit.”
“I look forward to coming back out here because I know it’s a great time to come back and give back to the kids,” said former Laurel quarterback Keon Howard, a redshirt junior at Tulane. “And not only the youth, but also the youth in my community.”
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.