USM football lands 4 commitments

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi football has picked up four verbal commitments for its 2020 signing class.
According to goldeneaglepride.com, two of the four non-binding verbals hail from the Sunshine State, half are slotted as offensive weapons while another is listed as an “athlete,” capable of playing on either side of the ball.
The commitments include:
- Dartravien Girod, wide receiver, 5 feet, 11 inches, 175 pounds, Breaux Bridge (La.) High School
- Derhon King, quarterback, 6-2, 200, Deerfield (Fla.) High School
- Michael Pleas, outside linebacker, 6-3, 213, Tallahassee (Fla.) Lincoln High School
- Dontavious Turner, athlete, 6-0, 1890, South Pike High School
The early signing period runs from Dec. 18-20.
