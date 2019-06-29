“Restoration Run” raises $50K for addiction recovery program

LAUREL, MS (WDAM) - More than 400 people walked or ran in downtown Laurel on Saturday morning to raise money for a drug and alcohol recovery program.
The 7th annual “Restoration Run” brought in funds for the Mission at the Cross program.
That’s a men’s recovery program that has been around for a decade.
The 5K run also included a two-mile walk.
“It makes us feel awesome that people in the community support us and what we’re doing because we’re trying to restore lives, that’s what it is, that’s what it’s all about,” said Jennifer Prince, Event Coordinator.
The run raised $50,000 for the program.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.