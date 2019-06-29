1-on-1 with Akeem Davis

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A lot has changed for Akeem Davis in five years.
The four-year NFL pro traded in his cleats for a whistle by joining Jay Hopson’s Southern Miss staff as cornerbacks coach in April.
All the while, Davis has been growing his “AD 47 Leadership Academy” each summer. The fifth annual camp for Laurel youngsters begins Saturday morning “between the bricks.”
We sat down with the former Laurel high standout – who helped the Tornadoes win the 2007 state championship – to discuss his new role at USM and his passion for giving back to the Laurel community.
