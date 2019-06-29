Meeks introduced as PRCC softball coach

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) _ Pearl River Community College has tabbed an energetic Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges veteran to lead its softball program into the future.
PRCC athletics director Jeff Long announced Thursday that Mississippi Gulf Coast Community assistant softball coach Christie Meeks had been hired as the program’s third fast-pitch softball coach.
Meeks replaces 14-year veteran Leigh White, who led the Lady Wildcats from 2004-2019 and resigned following the most recent season to pursue other opportunities.
“We are very excited to welcome Coach Christie Meeks, her husband, Eric, and their two children, Connor and Olivia, to the Wildcat family,” Long said in a statement. “Coach Meeks has extensive knowledge of our league and our recruiting area, as well as experience having mentored some great pitchers in the ().
“We look forward to Coach Meeks providing great leadership to our softball program.”
Meeks, who spent five years at MGCCC, said she was excited to not only take the next step in her coaching career, but delve deeper into the potential of the PRCC program.
“I want to thank the Pearl River administration for believing in me,” Meeks said in a statement. “I think this is a phenomenal opportunity. It’s a place full of family and that’s what we’re all about, Me and my family collaborate on everything and that’s something that’s huge to me.
“This place has an opportunity to explode. There are schools all around, the location is phenomenal, the hitting facility is wonderful. I’m excited to see what’s in store for the next couple of years.”
Meeks, a Mobile, Ala., native, was primarily the pitching coach/recruiting coordinator at MGCCC. During her five years in Perkinston, the Lady Bulldogs carded a 184-50 overall record and earned a National Junior College Athletic Association tournament berth.
MGCCC won MACJC and Region XXIII titles, twice placed second in the state tournament and twice placed third in the region tournament.
Seven of Meeks’ pitchers signed with four-year programs. Meeks also mentored six pitchers who collectively won 15 MACJC pitching honors, including Kaitlin Lee, who also was a NJCAA All-America selection.
“The coaches I have worked for really put me in positions to grow,” Meeks said. “I have also helped with the infield and helped with the outfield. I view any opportunity to learn and gain more knowledge as amazing.”
