Laurel PD warn of phone scam in which call appears from department’s phone number

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Laurel police are warning the public about a phone scam in which a call appears to come from the department’s phone number.
Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the department has received reports of a scammer contacting a person claiming they are about to be arrested for a warrant.
The scammer then asks for personal information, directs you to purchase a pre-loaded green dot credit card or wire money in the amount requested. Cox said once the scammer gets the code from the back of the card, they drain the money.
“It used to look like you were getting a call from an overseas number, now with the spoofing and the phone stuff, it looks like you’re getting a call from a local number from Hattiesburg, Laurel or something along those lines, Cox said. “So, just be skeptical about almost everything. Trust, but verify.”
“LPD does not do business in this manner,” the department said in a news release.
Cox said only a few residents have been targeted so far.
If you receive a call like this, contact the Laurel Police Department at (601)-425-4711 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-428-7867.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.