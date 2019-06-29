Former Pueblo prisoner to speak at New Augusta church

COLLINS, MS (WDAM) - A retired minister will be in the pulpit again in Perry County this Sunday night to speak about how faith helped him survive captivity in North Korea.
Rodney Duke will share his message at New Augusta’s First Baptist Church at 6 o’clock.
Duke was a crew member on the U.S.S. Pueblo when it was captured by the North Koreans in January of 1968.
He and 81 other crew members were held for eleven months before being released.
“I believe if you could go through what us 82 Americans did, you’d appreciate your freedom more and you’ll be thankful for it,” he said.
He went on to be a Methodist minister for 30 years.
