First “Kids Music Fest” held at Hattiesburg’s Town Square Park

HATTIEBURG, MS (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg business has spearheaded a new arts festival just for children.
The first Kids Music Fest was held Saturday at Town Square Park.
It had live music and lots of vendors selling kid-friendly products.
Cayla Camp, owner of Downtown Music Media in Hattiesburg, organized the event.
Camp is also a parent who said a music event just for children was needed in the Hub City.
“I was trying to come up with an event that would be easy for kids to enjoy that would not give the parent that much of an opportunity to have too much fun, so the attention is just on the kids and letting them enjoy their summer,” Camp said.
The festival was originally scheduled for May 4 but was rained out that day.
