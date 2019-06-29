First Alert: Saturday evening, night forecast

A few showers and thunderstorms are expected through the early evening hours then look for partly cloudy and rather mild conditions with lows around 70.
Pretty much a repeat of the weather is forecast for Sunday with a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs near 90 and lows in the lower 70s.
On Monday expect a 30 percent chance for isolated showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90s and lows in the lower 70s. The chance for rain is 30 percent.
For Tuesday and Wednesday expect a 40 percent chance for mainly afternoon and early evening showers and thunderstorms with highs in the lower 90 and lows in the lower to mid-70s.
On Thursday, the Fourth of July, expect only a 30 percent chance for an isolated afternoon and early evening shower. Highs will be in the mid-90s and lows in the mid-70s.
For Friday look for a 30 percent chance for a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the mid-90 and lows in the mid-70s.
The pattern will continue through the next weekend.
