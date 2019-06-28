U.S. Supreme Court won’t review case of Forrest Co. woman on death row

JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - The U.S. Supreme Court refused Friday to review a case against a woman convicted and on death row for a 2004 murder.
Lisa Jo Chamberlin was convicted in 2006 on two counts of capital murder in the deaths of Vernon Hulett and Linda Heintzelman. The men’s bodies were found in a freezer by law enforcement on March 29, 2004, in an abandoned farmhouse in Russell, Kansas.
Chamberlin and her then-boyfriend Roger Lee Gillett were arrested. The two were living with Hulett and Heintzelman in Hattiesburg at the time of their murders.
Gillett was sentenced to death but had his sentence overturned by the Mississippi Supreme Court. He was re-sentenced to life in prison without possible parole on July 25, 2018.
Chamberlin was granted a new trial in 2017 after the Court of Appeals agreed with her argument that certain black members of the jury pool were not selected because of their race.
During a taped confession played during the trial, Chamberlin said the victims were killed because they wouldn’t open a safe in Hulett’s home.
