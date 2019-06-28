MDOT: Lane closures on I-59 due to construction

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Temporary lane closures in the south and north bound lanes near the Evelyn Gandy Exit of Interstate 59 will happen periodically. Yes, that means there will be possible delays for your commute from one place to the next.
The Mississippi Department of Transportation suggested that you drive slow and pay attention in work areas during this holiday weekend.
At last check MDOT, tells us the average daily traffic between I-59, Highway 49 and Evelyn Gandy is at 41,000 cars per day. MDOT project engineer of the Evelyn Gandy Interchange Project, Mason Key, said drivers may see short term closures on the road soon.
“We will currently have temporary closures that are being put in place daily to allow construction traffic to enter the median," Key said. "They’re being implemented daily as needed.”
Motorists on their way to work in the morning and during lunch time in the early afternoon may experience the most lane closures, according to Key.
“Our goal here recently is being from 9 in the morning and have them up the line closures up by three in the afternoon,” said Key.
We reached out to the Southern District Transportation commissioner, Tom King, and he tells us they are prepared to handle traffic in case of an emergency.
“It will be wide open if if we have an emergency, things will stop, work will stop immediately and counter flow will be put in place,” said King.
