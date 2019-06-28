Jones holds 7th “Bobcat Soccer Academy”

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The game of soccer has steadily grown in the Pine Belt area over the years.
Jones men’s soccer coach Brendan Connolly remembers about 20 kids attending the first Bobcat Soccer Academy seven years ago. Hundreds of campers were in Ellisville on Thursday.
"The best part about this camp is probably [the game] indoor world cup,” said camper Tatum Kepley.
"[I like] learning all the new skills that our coaches are teaching us,” said camper Mallory McDonald.
“The youth level has grown drastically,” Connolly said. “If you go out to the Sportsplex in Laurel or to Tatum Park in Hattiesburg on a weekend or in the evening, you’ll see hundreds of kids playing soccer. It’s definitely growing in this area for sure."
