Jason Campbell holds 8th annual FCA Football Camp

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Taylorsville grad and former 12-year NFL quarterback Jason Campbell continues to make an impact on the field after hanging up his cleats.
The former Auburn standout teamed up with the FCA to host his 8th annual football camp on Thursday at Jones College. Campbell hopes the kids who attended walked away with a better understanding of the game and life.
“First and foremost, it’s the FCA, so give them a relationship with Christ,” Campbell said. “And the second part of it is to learn techniques and drills out on the field and to hear from people that have been in the shoes they’re trying to go. If it’s one kid or ten kids, I hope they take something with them to understand that football and life go hand in hand.”
