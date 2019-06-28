Death investigation underway in Jones County

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A death investigation is underway in Jones County after a body was found Friday evening.
Emergency crews responded to the scene on North Church Street near a bridge on East Paulding Road in Ellisville.
The Ellisville Police Department is leading the investigating, according to Allyson Knotts of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.
The Jones County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene and is assisting in the investigation.
WDAM crews are on the scene and working to learn more information.
This story will be updated as information is released.
