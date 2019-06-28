Dalonte Hill hired as USM basketball assistant

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Jay Ladner’s been busy in his first summer as head coach of USM men’s basketball.
The Oak Grove native hired Dalonte Hill as his third assistant on Thursday.
Hill comes to Hattiesburg after spending two seasons at Austin Peay, in which the Governors won 41 games. Prior, he coached three years at Maryland (2011-13) and six years at Kansas State (2006-11) where he recruited future NBA player Michael Beasley.
At one time the highest paid assistant in college basketball, Hill was forced out of coaching in 2013 after a string of DUI arrests before joining Austin Peay in 2017.
Hill joins USM alums Clarence Weatherspoon and Kyle Roane on coach Ladner’s staff.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.