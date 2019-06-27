Woman wanted for Perry County burglary turns herself in

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 49-year-old woman wanted for commercial burglary in Perry County turned herself into authorities Thursday morning.
Barbara Fairley turned herself into the Perry County Sheriff’s Office around 11:30 a.m. Authorities accused Fairley of breaking into the Triangle Corner Store in Beaumont on Wednesday.
Fairley was charged with one count of commercial burglary and will appear in Justice Court on Friday.
Authorities said the case is still under investigation.
