Shooting fireworks could get you into trouble in some Pine Belt cities

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Blasting off colorful fireworks is a Fourth of July tradition for many, but you should always be mindful of where you are before you start lighting fuses. In many Pine Belt cities, shooting fireworks is illegal inside city limits.
Hattiesburg has a law prohibiting anyone from shooting fireworks within the city limits. If a resident is caught violating this law, they could face a fine or jail time.
Laurel has a similar law. Residents who violate the firework ordinance may be issued a citation or given a fine.
Petal also has an ordinance against fireworks inside the city limits. Residents who violate the ordinance face a misdemeanor charge, a fine or prison time.
It is also against the law to shoot fireworks inside the city limits of Columbia and Purvis.
Residents within the city limits of Ellisville must have permission from the city in advance to shoot fireworks and must have the fire department on scene at the time fireworks are used.
Waynesboro has no laws prohibiting the use of fireworks, though if it is commercial-grade fireworks a permit must be obtained from the Waynesboro Fire Department.
The town of Sumrall does not have an ordinance prohibiting fireworks, but city officials do ask everyone to use caution and be respectful of others when using them.
If you live in an area where fireworks are prohibited, you can still get your fill of fun by attending one of the many Fourth of July events and fireworks displays around the Pine Belt.
Copyright 2019 WDAM. All rights reserved.